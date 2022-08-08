Wrigley Heir Can't Wriggle Out Of Fraud Suit, Investors Say

By Jonathan Capriel (August 8, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Investors urged a Florida federal judge to reject a bid by cannabis operator Parallel and its former CEO — who is also heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune — to escape a $25 million securities fraud suit, arguing that "boilerplate provisions" written into the deal are not a "get out of jail free card" for lying. The core argument behind William "Beau" Wrigley Jr. and Georgia-based Parallel's motion to dismiss is that they can't be held responsible for all misleading statements they made to solicit funding from investors because of a "non-reliance" clause found in the agreement everyone signed, according...

