Last BitMEX Defendant Takes Plea Deal In AML Case

By Rachel Scharf (August 8, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The final holdout in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's crackdown against offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX pled guilty Monday to flouting U.S. anti-money laundering requirements, forgoing a scheduled October trial. BitMEX's former head of business development Gregory Dwyer, 39, copped to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act during a change-of-plea hearing before U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl. Dwyer was indicted in 2020 alongside BitMEX co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed on allegations that they allowed American customers to trade on the exchange without implementing any "know your customer" requirements. Hayes, Delo and Reed all pled guilty to...

