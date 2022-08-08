Robinhood Inks $9.9M Deal To End Users' Outage Claims

By Elise Hansen (August 8, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Stock-trading app Robinhood has agreed to pay $9.9 million in cash to a proposed class of users suing over repeated service outages, according to documents filed in California federal court Monday. A group of account holders asked for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement deal with Robinhood Markets Inc. and its affiliates. The agreement would settle the claims of about 150,000 Robinhood users who say they were harmed by a series of outages on Robinhood's stock-trading platform in 2020 during an explosive stock market rally. The users said that based on their calculations, the settlement class likely incurred roughly $20.4 million...

