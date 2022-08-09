Hanover Can't Escape Easement Malpractice Coverage Claims

By Josh Liberatore (August 9, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge won't grant Hanover Insurance Co. an early win in its suit seeking to avoid covering an accounting firm facing malpractice claims over conservation easement investments, finding that the firm's owner wasn't required to give notice of an IRS letter that preceded a class action. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II on Monday rejected Hanover's summary judgment argument that Partnership Tax Solutions Inc. and Donald Sklar were required under their professional liability policy to timely notify Hanover of an information document request, or IDR, they received from the Internal Revenue Service in September 2019. An insurer was refused an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS