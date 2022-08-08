Ex-Project Veritas Employee Files Sex Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 8, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A former administrative assistant at Project Veritas accused the nonprofit in New York federal court Monday of fostering a work environment where employees felt free to drink, do drugs and have sex, and said she was fired after rejecting advances from a field director who previously assaulted her. In a 24-page complaint, Antonietta Zappier said she's trying to remedy her 2½ years of work in a "sexually hostile work environment," during which she regularly worked 60 hours per week and often did personal favors for Project Veritas CEO James O'Keefe — though he could not remember her name. "Women were demeaned,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS