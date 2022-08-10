Multiemployer Fund Can't Toss DOL's Embezzlement Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 9, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that a multiemployer benefit fund and its trustees must face a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Labor alleging misappropriation of more than $2.8 million in assets from the fund, which provides life insurance for at least 63 employer-sponsored plans. In a memorandum opinion and order docketed Monday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo denied three pending motions to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit first brought by DOL Secretary Marty Walsh in February. The judge said the DOL had plausibly alleged violations of federal benefits law by the United Employee Benefit Fund, its fiduciaries and...

