Union Pension Fund Says Cargo Loading Co. Owes $2.8M

By Emily Brill (August 9, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A company that loads cargo on and off Carnival cruise ships owes $2.8 million to a pension fund for union-represented longshoremen after it pulled out of the fund last year, the fund claimed in a lawsuit in Louisiana federal court. The New Orleans Employers International Longshoremen's Association Pension Fund hit the company, United Stevedoring of America Inc., and a related business, American Guard Services Inc., with the lawsuit Monday. The suit was filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which lets pension funds pursue the payment of debt called withdrawal liability that companies incur when pulling out of pension funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS