Ex-Employee Says Texas Firm Failed To Prevent Data Breach

By Nate Beck (August 9, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas engineering firm faces a proposed federal class action from a former employee seeking class certification on claims that he is one of over 10,000 people whose private information was compromised in a data breach at the company. In a complaint filed Monday, plaintiff Richard Charitat alleged Pape-Dawson Engineers Inc. failed to adequately protect its data, leading to a breach that jeopardized his and others' personal information. Charitat says the firm notified him of the breach in June, four months after an unidentified actor may have gained access to the company's systems. The plaintiff is a former employee who left...

