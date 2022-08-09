Real Estate Rumors: Marx Realty, Kemp, Milano Diamond

By Andrew McIntyre (August 9, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Ogden CAP Properties is staying put in 42,000 square feet of space on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The company reached a deal to extend its lease for space at Marx Realty's 545 Madison Ave. for another three years, according to the report. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is weighing proposals for two more rounds of tax rebates, WSB-TV reported on Tuesday. The state earlier this year issued $250 in state tax rebates for single residents and $500 for married couples through one round of rebates. The governor is now considering two more rounds of rebates, one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS