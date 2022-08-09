CMA Latest To Probe $7.3B Satellite Network Merger

By Ashish Sareen (August 9, 2022, 6:18 PM BST) -- The competition watchdog said on Tuesday that it is launching an inquiry into Viasat's proposed $7.3 billion acquisition of British rival satellite provider Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it had given notice to Viasat Inc. and Inmarsat that it would look at the deal to see if it might end up in a "substantial lessening" of competition in the U.K. The European Commission is also investigating the deal. The two companies announced in November that Viasat, which is based in Carlsbad, California, would acquire Inmarsat for a total of $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36...

