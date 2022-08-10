Photographers File Amicus Brief In Zillow Copyright Suit

By Faith Williams (August 10, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Seven photographer organizations have filed an amicus brief in the Ninth Circuit supporting a photo studio that says it deserves to be paid separate damages for every photo that real estate giant Zillow has used without permission on one of its sites. The organizations, including American Photo Artists and the National Press Photographers Association, wrote in the brief filed on Monday that Zillow's argument — that photo studio VHT is only entitled to one damages award because the photos were registered as a group — is wrong because even though photographers register photos in groups with the U.S. Copyright Office, it...

