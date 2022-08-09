Judge Revives Price-Fixing Suit Against Ex-Bumble Bee CEO

By Kelly Lienhard (August 9, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The former head of Bumble Bee tuna is once again facing a price-fixing suit in Kansas after a California federal judge revived multidistrict litigation brought by a wholesale grocery chain against the CEO, Christopher Lischewski. Judge Dana Sabraw of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Monday granted Associated Wholesale Grocers' motion to reconsider the case after he found that the grocers adequately showed that Lischewski conspired with Bumble Bee and other parties to sell "millions of dollars" worth of price-fixed tuna in Kansas. Judge Sabraw's order overturned his previous decision to grant Lischewski summary judgment against...

