Redbox Shareholder Sues In Del. To Probe Chicken Soup Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 10, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Redbox Entertainment Inc. shareholder sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court to investigate its pending merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., filing the complaint just hours before a majority of stockholders approved the deal that is expected to close Thursday. In her complaint filed Monday, Sarah Clement claimed there is "a credible basis" to suspect that the transaction "is the result of a flawed and conflicted process orchestrated by company insiders with significant equity and financial interests." Clement said she suspects New York-based investment firms Apollo Global Management LLC — a major shareholder and former private owner...

