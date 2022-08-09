NFL Agent's 'Lies' Negate Arbitration Win, 3rd Circ. Says

By Ivan Moreno (August 9, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- In a dispute between NFL player agents that the Third Circuit likened to "something out of the film 'Jerry Maguire,'" the appeals court on Tuesday vacated an arbitration award it said was obtained through fraud because of one party's lies and untimely discovery disclosures. In a precedential decision, the Third Circuit said agent Todd France withheld evidence during discovery in arbitration proceedings against rival Jason Bernstein. The evidence supported Bernstein's claims that France poached his then-client, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, by helping organize a paid autograph-signing event for the player, according to the ruling. "Like something out of the film Jerry...

