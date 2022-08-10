Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely In Face Of Opioid Suits

By Rick Archer (August 9, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday warned investors that it may very soon become the next opioid maker to seek refuge in bankruptcy, saying a Chapter 11 filing could be imminent in the face of continuing opioid suits and "substantial" debt. In its second-quarter report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the drugmaker said it has opened restructuring talks with senior creditors as it attempts to deal with opioid liability, other legal actions and $8.2 billion in debt. "In light of the progress to date, the company expects that these negotiations will likely result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11...

