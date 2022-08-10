ERISA Ruling Rightly Addresses Civil Procedure Hurdle

By Mark DeBofsky (August 10, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Despite the admonition in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure that there is only one form of civil action and that the rules apply to all civil actions,[1] Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation is mostly conducted in a unique manner that dramatically departs from ordinary federal civil procedure. Although ERISA claims are not administrative proceedings, the courts analogize ERISA cases to Social Security disability benefit administrative review proceedings brought pursuant to Title 42 of the U.S. Code, Section 405(g), and decide cases based on a review of a so-called administrative record.[2] Thus, instead of plenary hearings, ERISA claims are mostly...

