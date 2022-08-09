Ga. Court Weighs If Shift To Arbitration Killed Atty Fee Award

By Kelcey Caulder (August 9, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals considered Tuesday whether the shift of a dispute to arbitration means attorneys for the winning party are barred from collecting fees under a state law allowing fee recovery when settlements are rejected. Construction company Palazzo Rosa LLC says a trial court wrongly denied it $278,804 in attorney fees after it won $50 in arbitration against a neighbor who alleged the company caused damage to his property near Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. At issue is whether a state statute governing settlement offers, known as Rule 68, applies to a case that began and ended in litigation but was...

