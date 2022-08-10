Judge Halts Sanctions On Bestwall Ch. 11 Asbestos Claimants

By Hayley Fowler (August 10, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina bankruptcy judge has called off daily fines against nearly 500 asbestos claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Georgia-Pacific unit Bestwall LLC after sanctions — which were imposed for missing exposure information — climbed into the six-figure range. At least 81% of claimants had responded to personal injury questionnaires crucial to Bestwall's claim estimation efforts within a few weeks of the April sanctions order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura T. Beyer said Monday, adding that those who weren't fully compliant had at least filled out some useful information. Judge Beyer consequently terminated the $100 daily fines as of May...

