PGA Tour Beats LIV Golfers' Bid For TRO To Play FedEx Cup

By Dorothy Atkins (August 9, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Three LIV golfers on Tuesday lost their bid for a temporary restraining order requiring the PGA Tour to let them play the FedEx Cup Playoffs while their antitrust claims proceed, with a California federal judge finding no irreparable harm since they're earning "elite pay" from Saudi-backed LIV Golf. At the end of an hours-long hearing in San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled from the bench and denied a TRO request that would have allowed three golfers — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin in Memphis on Thursday....

