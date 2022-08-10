Texas Home Developer Says Lagoon Co. Can't 'Strong-Arm'

By Lauren Castle (August 10, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas developer of a $450 million home project in the Dallas suburbs claimed a lagoon design company is trying to "harass and strong-arm" it into a relationship by accusing it of possibly breaking a non-disclosure agreement. In a complaint filed Monday, Megatel Homes LLC asked a Texas federal court to find that it never violated a non-disclosure agreement nor misused intellectual property belonging to Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp. after the companies decided not to work together on a 1,200-home development project located north of Dallas, in Celina, Texas, that features a massive water pool. The company is trying to stop...

