Wash. Condo Says Insurer Owes For Hidden Rain Damage

By Elizabeth Daley (August 9, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A condo complex near Tacoma asked a Washington federal court to find that its insurers should cover hidden framing damage that the complex claims were the result of wind-driven rain. In its motion submitted Monday, Westboro Condominium Association accused Country Casualty Insurance Co. and Country Mutual Insurance Co. of wrongly denying its claims to pay for water damage hidden beneath building siding that was discovered in 2019. The condo association said the "efficient proximate cause" of the damage is what matters in Washington state, but insurers were wrongly using policy exclusions to deny coverage for more than $5 million in damage....

