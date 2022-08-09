Flint Judge Steps Aside During Deliberations Due To Health

By Cara Salvatore (August 9, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The federal judge presiding over the Flint, Michigan, water bellwether trial has unexpectedly handed over her duties to a magistrate judge due to a health issue, the court said Tuesday as jurors entered their fifth day of deliberations. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy had been overseeing the long-running trial, in which four Flint children claim engineering contractors Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. failed to urgently warn of the lead danger posed by corrosive water after the city switched its water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River in April 2014. A court spokesperson said Tuesday that...

