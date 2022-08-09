Pork Spat Tabled As Bacon Lobby Awaits High Court Ruling

By Lauren Berg (August 9, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Restaurant and hospitality trade groups told a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday that it would be best to pause their challenge of the state's new anti-animal cruelty law they argue will restrict pork sales nationwide, while the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the constitutionality of a similar California measure. The trade groups want to halt the new law set to go into effect Aug. 15, warning in their suit against state Attorney General Maura Healey and the commonwealth's agricultural resources commissioner that "conventionally farmed pork will be forced out of the Massachusetts market and there will be little to replace it."...

