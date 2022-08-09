7th Circ. Backs Ill. Law Forcing Counties To Quit ICE Detention

By Alyssa Aquino (August 9, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld an Illinois law barring state and local governments from housing immigrant detainees on behalf of the federal government, ruling Tuesday that the law doesn't infringe on the Executive Branch's ability to detain noncitizens. A three-judge panel rejected claims from McHenry and Kankakee counties that the federal government's immigration powers were preempted by the Illinois Way Forward Act, whose passage in 2021 forced both to abandon federal contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that generated millions of dollars annually. While Section 1103(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the attorney general to strike "cooperative" detention "agreements"...

