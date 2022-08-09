DC Circ. Rejects Sioux Challenge To SD Uranium Mine Permit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 9, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected the Oglala Sioux Tribe's effort to reverse the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's decision to grant Powertech Inc. a license to extract uranium from ore beds in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and its nonprofit association Aligning for Responsible Mining had argued that the NRC's approval violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act, but the appeals court found that the commission complied with its statutory obligations to consult with the tribe. Ever since the permit was approved in 2014, the tribe has been fighting it. It started at the NRC licensing...

