Nelson Mullins Boosts Real Estate Group With Ex-MetLife Atty

By Emily Sides (August 10, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has added the former senior counsel for MetLife Investment Management's real estate investments department, bringing on an attorney who will guide clients across a range of real estate matters out of the firm's Atlanta office. R. Michael Schreiner joined the firm as a partner to assist clients in navigating real estate capital markets, banking and financial services and commercial leasing matters, the firm announced Tuesday. At MetLife, Schreiner helped manage the companies' $550 billion asset portfolio, according to Nelson Mullins, which also boasted that he has experience in transactional and real estate law. Before his tenure at...

