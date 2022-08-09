Live Nation Escapes Suit Over Post-Concert Sex Assault

By Y. Peter Kang (August 9, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit blaming Live Nation for a concert attendee's rape, saying the plaintiff failed to establish an exception to Missouri common law, which states that a party can't be held liable for a third party's criminal act. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a St. Louis County Circuit Court's summary judgment ruling in favor of Live Nation Worldwide Inc. in a suit seeking to hold the concert promoter liable for the sexual assault of a concertgoer, referred to in the opinion as M.B. The suit says that M.B. went to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS