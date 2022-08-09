Platinum Exec Says Feds Failed To Link Him To Bond Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (August 9, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Daniel Small on Tuesday urged a New York federal judge to acquit the former Platinum Partners executive of securities fraud and conspiracy charges, saying the government failed to implicate him in any sort of ploy to defraud bondholders in a Platinum-controlled oil and gas company. Following the conclusion of the government's case on Monday, and the defense resting without calling any witnesses, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn heard oral arguments on Small's Rule 29 motion for a judgment of acquittal. Prosecutors accuse Small and others of rigging a vote to change the terms of Black Elk...

