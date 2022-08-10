9th Circ. Backs Arbitration Order In Tribe's Rx Payback Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 10, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday backed an Arizona federal judge's decision to send to arbitration litigation between CVS Caremark and the Chickasaw Nation over prescription drug reimbursement without expressing an opinion on the enforceability of the arbitration provision at issue. That is an issue "the arbitrator must decide in the first instance," the appellate court said. In its ruling, the panel rejected the Chickasaw Nation's argument that it did not actually agree to arbitration provisions with delegation clauses that CVS Caremark included in its provider manuals. "The Nation does not seriously dispute that its pharmacies have contractual relationships with Caremark that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS