Thousands Of NYC Chipotle Workers Secure $20M Settlement

By Joyce Hanson (August 9, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- New York City has reached a $20 million settlement in its suit claiming Chipotle violated the city's fair workweek law by making last-minute changes to workers' schedules, saying Tuesday the fast-food chain will pay about 13,000 hourly employees $50 for each week they worked during a nearly five-year period. Mayor Eric Adams and Vilda Vera Mayuga, commissioner of the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, said the multimillion-dollar deal with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will compensate the thousands of workers who suffered violations of their right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave under the city's Fair Workweek, and Paid Safe...

