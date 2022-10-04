Inside A Boutique's $900M FCA Deal, Its Latest Milestone Case

By Jeff Overley (October 4, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A $900 million settlement of doctor-bribing allegations against Biogen shattered False Claims Act records and gave a boutique Boston firm its second history-making lawsuit under the FCA. The lead counsel for whistleblowers in each case spoke with Law360 about how the resolution could change the pharmaceutical industry's kickback culture, how his earlier suit improved drugmaker conduct, and how he built two of the FCA's seminal cases....

