JetBlue Taps Privacy, Compliance Officer Ahead Of Spirit Deal

By Emily Lever (August 10, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- JetBlue has promoted a new associate general counsel as it gears up for its planned acquisition of fellow budget carrier Spirit Airlines, the company has announced. Renee Anckner, formerly the corporate counsel for infrastructure and properties & development, will be JetBlue's associate general counsel for compliance and privacy. The news comes just weeks after the airline announced it was buying Spirit Airlines, with the transaction planned for 2024 and set to give the resulting entity 9% market share. "I am honored to step into this role as we enter a new chapter of growth at JetBlue," Anckner said in a statement....

