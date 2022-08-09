Attys Score $16M Fees In Gold Benchmark Manipulation Row

By Katryna Perera (August 9, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded $16.6 million in attorney fees and granted final approval on Tuesday to a $50 million deal between Barclays Bank PLC, Scotiabank, Societe Generale, London Gold Market Fixing Ltd. and gold traders to resolve claims that the banks conspired to illegally fix prices on the gold market. Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Berger Montague PC receive the fee award for achieving the settlement with "skill, perseverance, and diligent advocacy," U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said in her order. She also appointed 15 plaintiffs as class representatives and certified a class of...

