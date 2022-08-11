Calif. Theater Says Virus, Protest Claims Warrant Coverage

By Riley Murdock (August 11, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A San Diego theater and restaurant owner pushed back against Fireman's Fund Insurance Co.'s attempt to toss its coverage lawsuit over alleged damages related to civil rights protests and losses stemming from the pandemic, telling a California federal court that its claims were strong enough to survive dismissal. Theatre Box LLC said its property damage claims, including one alleging damage from unrest related to demonstrations in 2020 over the murder of George Floyd, are "patently viable." The insurer's assertions otherwise are intended to bolster its effort to toss the company's COVID-19 business interruption claim, it argued in a memorandum in opposition filed Monday....

