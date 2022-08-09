Oprah Winfrey's Co. Seeks To Harpoon 'Oprahdemics' TM

By Craig Clough (August 9, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Oprah Winfrey's company filed a trademark infringement suit Tuesday in New York federal court against the team behind the "Oprahdemics" podcast, arguing the program wrongfully incorporates the media icon's trademarks and misleads consumers into thinking Winfrey is affiliated with the podcast. Through the podcast, social media platforms and some associated live events — in which the hosts discuss Winfrey's former television talk show from a quasi-scholarly perspective — the defendants infringe a family of "Oprah" and "O" trademarks, the first of which dates back to 1992, according to the lawsuit from Harpo Inc., Winfrey's company. Oprah Winfrey's company alleges in a federal...

