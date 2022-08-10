Justices Asked To Clear Up IP Clause In Google Lyric Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 10, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Lyric-driven website Genius has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the application of a Copyright Act provision that snuffed out its contract breach suit against Google over music transcriptions, arguing that the preemption clause doesn't bar a licensing agreement's restrictions on use of covered material. ML Genius Holdings LLC said in a petition for writ of certiorari Friday that the Second Circuit wrongly affirmed that the Copyright Act's preemption clause tanked its contract breach suit alleging Google LLC and rival LyricFind violated Genius' terms and conditions by allegedly swiping song lyrics from its site. Genius argued that its claims aren't...

