Ga. Judge Revives Insurer's Hotel Fire Suit With Vent Maker

By Hope Patti (August 10, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge revived an insurer's negligence claim against the seller of a defective bathroom fan assembly that caused a fire at a hotel, allowing the insurer to move forward with its suit seeking to recoup nearly $2.5 million that it paid to cover property damage. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. granted AmGuard Insurance Co.'s motion for reconsideration in an order Tuesday, vacating his May ruling that the insurer failed to properly plead its negligent misrepresentation and failure-to-warn claims against Sealed Unit Parts Co., or SUPCO. AmGuard sued SUPCO in December 2020, alleging that a defective bathroom exhaust...

