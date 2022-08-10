Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juniper Can't Ax Network Patent Claims At PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (August 10, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rebuffed technology developer Juniper Networks' bid to ax part of a network patent held by Correct Transmission, determining that prior art does not teach the claimed system.

The board said in a final written decision Monday that Juniper Networks Inc. didn't back its assertion that a trio of prior publications render 16 claims in patent-holding company Correct Transmission LLC's networking technology obvious and thus unpatentable.

The PTAB held that prior art — known as Togazaki, Voit and Sultan — does not teach or suggest the described limitations, including the prevention of "network loops" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!