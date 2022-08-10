Juniper Can't Ax Network Patent Claims At PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (August 10, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rebuffed technology developer Juniper Networks' bid to ax part of a network patent held by Correct Transmission, determining that prior art does not teach the claimed system. The board said in a final written decision Monday that Juniper Networks Inc. didn't back its assertion that a trio of prior publications render 16 claims in patent-holding company Correct Transmission LLC's networking technology obvious and thus unpatentable. The PTAB held that prior art — known as Togazaki, Voit and Sultan — does not teach or suggest the described limitations, including the prevention of "network loops" that...

