Ex-Taylor English Partner Becomes Hooters' CLO

By Jack Rodgers (August 12, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Hooters Management Corp. has added a former Taylor English Duma LLP attorney to work as its chief legal officer in Atlanta and focus on the legal strategy surrounding the restaurant's more than 400 locations worldwide. Alisa Pittman Cleek joins the company after almost seven years at Taylor English, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has over 25 years of total experience, having worked as an equity partner for Elarbee Thompson Sapp & Wilson LLP for nearly 19 and a half years before moving to Taylor English in 2015. Cleek was a practice leader at Taylor English, heading the firm's labor and...

