MSG Owner Says Judge Got It Wrong In Virus Coverage Row

By Joyce Hanson (August 10, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The owner of Madison Square Garden and related entities have taken their opening shot in New York appellate court in their case over denied insurance coverage for COVID-19 losses, saying a lower court misinterpreted the term "physical loss or damage." New York County Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen erred when he granted on Feb. 23 Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s motion for partial dismissal of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and related entities' claims, MSG's owner argued in an appellate brief on Aug. 5. In his decision, Justice Cohen failed to interpret "physical loss or damage" to mean loss of functionality as...

