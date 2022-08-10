PTAB Cites Fintiv To Ax IPR Of Already Invalidated Gaming IP

By Britain Eakin (August 10, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has opted to not review a mobile gaming patent that a California federal judge has already determined isn't patentable under Alice, using its discretion under the controversial Fintiv precedent to deny AviaGames Inc.'s February petition. The board handed down its decision on Tuesday, citing "efficiency and preventing the waste of resources" as the primary impetus under Fintiv for turning down the inter partes review of Skillz Platform Inc.'s patent, which covers an anti-cheating measure for cash-based games. The board called Fintiv — which outlined six factors the board should weigh in deciding whether to review...

