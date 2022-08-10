NJ Justices Find No Coverage For Amputation At Home Depot

By Bill Wichert (August 10, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday said a window blind company's activities at a Home Depot in New York triggered a broadly worded policy exclusion barring coverage from Admiral Insurance Co. for claims related to a store employee's injuries while operating a cutting machine, which severed parts of her fingers. The court upended a state appellate decision that had revived a coverage complaint from Richfield Window Coverings LLC on the grounds that the exclusion — which prohibited coverage for injuries in certain New York counties — was inapplicable since there was "no causal relationship" between Richfield's activities and the employee's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS