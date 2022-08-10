Evolent Health, Investors Get Initial Nod For $23.5M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 10, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has given an initial nod to a $23.5 million deal between health care administration services company Evolent Health Inc. and its investors that would resolve claims that the company damaged shareholders after it allegedly drove an important client "to the brink of bankruptcy." In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff granted preliminary approval to a proposed settlement agreement that the parties said they reached last week "on the eve of briefing motions for summary judgment." In the filing laying out the terms of the proposed settlement, lead plaintiffs the Plymouth County Retirement...

