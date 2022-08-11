NHL Limited To Communicable Disease Coverage In Virus Suit

By David Steele (August 11, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The NHL and 19 of its teams may be able to collect for losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic under their communicable disease coverage, but they won't get the $2 billion they'd hoped to get from their insurers, a California state court judge has ruled. California Superior Court Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni partially granted a motion by Factory Mutual Insurance on Monday, denying the NHL's claims that the league and its teams suffered direct physical and property damage when they canceled games, restricted fan attendance and upgraded their facilities because of the pandemic in 2020. The judge had issued a tentative...

