McGlinchey Brings On Ex-PennyMac Assistant GC In Calif.

By Adrian Cruz (August 11, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC said Thursday it has hired a former assistant general counsel at a large mortgage servicer with over a decade of experience working on financial compliance matters as a member in its Irvine, California, office. Ben Gross joined McGlinchey Stafford's financial institutions compliance practice at the start of August after spending the last 11 years as assistant general counsel with PennyMac Financial Services. He told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join the firm due to positive experiences working with its attorneys during his time with the mortgage servicer. "During my time with PennyMac we worked with outside counsel...

