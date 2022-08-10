Texas Can't Have Immunity For Highway Project Taking Land

By Lauren Castle (August 10, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Texas Department of Transportation can't use governmental immunity to avoid claims that it wrongly took a property company's land without payment for the expansion of a highway near San Antonio, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. The Fourth Court of Appeals, affirming a trial court, rejected the agency's request to dismiss a case accusing it of taking 12,177 square feet of a private road in a San Antonio subdivision for its U.S. Highway 281 expansion project without paying the owner. The court wrote that property owner Robert Dixon Tips Properties LLC showed evidence that the land was private, not dedicated for...

