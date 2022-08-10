EPA Launches Civil Rights Probes Into Texas Enviro. Agency

By Katie Buehler (August 10, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's civil rights enforcement arm is investigating Texas' environmental regulator in relation to its concrete batch plant permit standards and allegations the agency discriminated against non-English speakers at a public hearing. The EPA's External Civil Rights Compliance Office announced last week that it's launching investigations into the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, for its amended standard permit criteria for concrete batch plants, which critics have said essentially exempts the facilities from Texas Clean Air Act limitations. The new criteria allegedly fail to require applicants to show that particulate matter and emissions from the facilities won't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS