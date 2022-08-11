Will.i.am's Co. Can't Escape Award To Swedish Investors

By Isaac Monterose (August 11, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to let Will.i.am's company escape an enforced arbitration award won by Swedish parties, ruling that because the music artist's company was forced to forfeit its California business registration, it gave up its ability to appeal or litigate the ruling in the state. In a brief order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II rejected, without prejudice, the relief motion sought by the company, I.Am.Plus Electronics Inc., against the enforcement of a $520,000 arbitration award, so that the company can refile its relief motion after its California business registration is reinstated. The consumer electronics company had...

