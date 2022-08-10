Claims Court Says 'Peculiar Circumstances' Negated Protest

By Daniel Wilson (August 10, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has tossed a suit alleging a small business' Air Force contract was wrongly stripped over a mistaken size determination, saying the withdrawal of a subcontractor who prompted that size ruling meant the company could not meet the contract's terms. Velocity Training LLC lacked legal standing to protest because of "peculiar circumstances" where the withdrawal of subcontractor AAR Airlift Group Inc., whose proposed role in the contract had led to a ruling that Velocity could not be considered a small business as required for the support deal, meant Velocity also lacked a required certification, Judge Victor J....

