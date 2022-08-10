Aramark Kept US Open Bartenders' Tips, Mass. Suit Claims

By Chris Villani (August 10, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Aramark Corp. was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday by bartenders who claim the food service company stole tips they earned while working the concession stands at the U.S. Open golf tournament held in June in Brookline, Massachusetts. Five bartenders who served patrons during the major championship tournament held at The Country Club say they were employed by Aramark from June 13 through June 19, and that the way the company handled their gratuities runs afoul of the Massachusetts Tips Law. "These bartender employees were responsible for serving at numerous bar locations across the golf course," the complaint, filed in Massachusetts state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS